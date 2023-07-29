Striker Lalremsiami’s hat-trick hands India 3-0 win over England

Barcelona, July 29
Striker Lalremsiami slammed a hat-trick to hand the Indian women’s team a comfortable 3-0 win over England in the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation -- International Tournament here on Saturday.
Lalremsiami starred for India, scoring thrice in the 13th, 17th and 56th minutes of the match.
This was India’s first win of the tour after ending their previous two matches in a stalemate against England (1-1) and Spain (2-2).
Having remained unbeaten so far, the Indian women led by Savita will march into Sunday’s last match of the tournament as table toppers.
In the first quarter, the proceedings began with England getting off the mark in a dominant fashion with speedy attack, while the Indian team worked calmly to stitch together an effective structure that would yield results.
First, it was Neha Goyal who worked a brilliant attempt on goal but was well-defended by the English defence.
However in India’s next attempt a few minutes later, a long pass by experienced Deep Grace Ekka from the deep midfield was swiftly deflected into the goal by Lalremsiami in the 13th minute.
This early goal gave India the right momentum going into the second quarter. They were able to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 17th minute, when a good circle penetration saw Lalremsiami score her second goal.
She showcased good footwork as she picked up the ball well and guided it past England’s goalie Sabbie Heesh.
The 2-0 lead put India in a formidable position, giving them the cushion to work different combinations that would fetch results in the circle.
The third quarter remained goalless after England squandered a few chances to score.
India held on to the lead with some solid defending that kept them in control of the match.
With England desperately trying to find ways to bounce back, the last quarter was entertaining with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey.
Though England could not beat India’s defence, the Indian strikers worked in tandem to extend the team’s lead.
It was eventually Lalremsiami who struck again in the 56th minute to help India seal the match.
India will take on Spain on Sunday.
