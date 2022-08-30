Robert Lewandowski leads Barcelona; Karim Benzema keeps Madrid perfect

Madrid, August 29

With a defender moving in front of him and blocking his view inside the area, Robert Lewandowski stayed calm.

The veteran striker patiently waited for a gap, then quickly used his backheel to gently send the ball into the far corner for a beautiful goal.

Lewandowski continues to make scoring look easy after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Barcelona’s top signing this season found the net twice on Sunday to lead the Catalan club to a 4-0 rout of Valladolid in the LaLiga.

Real Madrid relied on Karim Benzema, its trustworthy striker for years, to maintain a perfect start with their third straight away victory. Benzema scored in the 88th minute and deep into stoppage time to give the defending champions a 3-1 win at Espanyol.

PSG drop points

Paris: Neymar won and scored a penalty as Paris Saint-Germain rallied to draw 1-1 at home to Monaco and stay in first place in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

PSG have 10 points and leads bitter rivals Marseille and northern side Lens on goal difference.

Meanwhile, coach Igor Tudor’s new-look Marseille is looking good as Alexis Sanchez scored twice in the team’s 3-0 win at southern rivals Nice. — AP