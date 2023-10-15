Stroke of bad luck sidelines Williamson

PTI

Chennai, October 14

Skipper Kane Williamson was today ruled out of New Zealand’s next three World Cup matches, including the India game, after fracturing his thumb while running between the wickets against Bangladesh here.

The game against Bangladesh on Friday was Williamson’s first international outing in more than six months following his recovery from an ACL injury that he suffered in the IPL in March. He retired hurt after a well-made 78 at Chepauk.

But a stroke of sheer bad luck has made Williamson unavailable for the games against Afghanistan on October 18, India (October 22) and South Africa (October 28).

“An X-ray has confirmed a fracture to Kane Williamson’s left thumb, after he was struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday’s match against Bangladesh in Chennai,” stated New Zealand Cricket.

Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover.

#Bangladesh #New Zealand