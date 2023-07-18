Struggling West Indies replace Reifer with Sinclair for second Test against India

Port of Spain, July 18
The West Indies have included spin bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of batting all-rounder Ramon Reifer in the squad for the second Test against India beginning here on Thursday.
Sinclair, who has featured in seven ODIs and six T20Is, is yet to play a Test match. The 23-year-old replacing Reifer is the only change in the squad for the hosts after an innings defeat against India in Dominica.
However, Reifer will remain with the team as an injury cover.
Sinclair had finished as the leading wicket taker for West Indies A in a three-match series against Bangladesh A earlier this year.
He was also part of West Indies squad in the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, where the Caribbean unit failed to qualify for the 50-over showpiece in India.
Another off-spinner Rahkeen Cornwall, who struggled with chest infection during the series opener, has been retained.
It remains to be seen what kind of pitch is prepared for the final Test of the series after a turning track was laid out for the opener.
Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc on that surface ending with a match haul of 12 wickets while Ravindra Jadeja took five in the game that got over in three days.
The West Indies batters will be under immense pressure going into the game as they looked clueless against high quality Indian spinners. The game will also mark the 100th Test between India and West Indies.
