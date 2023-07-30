Stuart Broad smashes one last six as England set Australia 384 target in final Ashes test

London, July 30
Stuart Broad had time to smash one final six before England were bowled out for 395 on the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday, setting Australia an imposing target of 384 for the win.
Broad, who said on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after this match, smashed his 55th six for England -- putting him fifth on the all-time list of English six-hitters in tests -- with the last ball of his batting career before Jimmy Anderson was trapped lbw by Todd Murphy to end the innings.
England had batted with great intent on Saturday, with Zak Crawley (73), Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) helping to build the score as Australia's bowlers struggled to restrict the flow of runs.
Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test was washed out, leaving them 2-1 up in the series. They are hoping to win the series outright however, to become the first Australian side to do so in England since 2001.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs
21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched
His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...