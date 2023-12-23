Suarez, Messi to relive old Barca days at Miami

Miami, December 22

Inter Miami have signed striker Luis Suarez, the Major League Soccer club announced today as the Uruguayan once again teams up with close friend and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Suarez has signed a contract for the 2024 season and has also been reunited with former Barca players and treble-winning team mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with who they won four LaLiga titles in five years.

The Uruguayan joins Miami from Gremio, where he scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions, leading them to two trophies this year. “I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge,” he said. — Reuters

