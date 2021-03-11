Sub-Jr boxing Nationals: Haryana crowned champs

Bellary: Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana pugilists stamped their authority by clinching the team championship titles in the boys' and girls' categories respectively at the 2022 Sub-Junior National Boxing Championships here.

New Delhi

3-member panel to look into Aruna’s allegations

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) today formed a three-member inquiry committee, headed by executive director (Teams) Radhica Sreeman, to look into gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy's allegations of being videographed without consent during a physical fitness test in March.

Monaco

Ecclestone denies arrest, says gun had no bullets

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone denied on Friday he had been arrested in Brazil and said an illegal gun found in his luggage before boarding a flight was never used and had no ammunition.

PARIS

UCL: Thiago, Fabinho fit to face Madrid in final

Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are fit and ready to feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, manager Juergen Klopp said today. "It looks good for both Thiago and Fabinho," he said. Agencies