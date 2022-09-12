Subroto Cup: Chandigarh school in boys’ U-14 semis

New Delhi

Schools from Nagaland, Manipur, Chandigarh and Jharkhand made the semifinals of the Subroto Cup boys’ U-14 competition. Chandigarh’s Government Model High School won 1-0 to set up a semifinal clash with the team from Jharkhand.

Athens

Gill finishes sixth in WRC 2 at Acropolis Rally

Indian driver Gaurav Gill came up with an impressive performance to finish sixth in the WRC 2 category at the Acropolis Rally. At the end of three gruelling days, covering a distance of 1,192km, Gill finished sixth in WRC 2 in a grid of 35 cars and 12th overall in a 70-car grid.

Colombo

India face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 semifinals

India would look to put their disappointing loss against Nepal behind as they take on Bangladesh in the SAFF U-17 men’s Championship semifinals tomorrow. Despite the loss against Nepal on Friday, India made it to the semifinals as the second-placed team in Group B. Sri Lanka will face Nepal in the other semifinal.

Madrid

Real continue perfect start, win big again

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga and continue their perfect start to the season. Real returned to the top of the table, two points ahead of Barcelona.

Cairns

Australia sweep ODI series against NZ in Finch farewell

Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 series sweep and give captain Aaron Finch a winning farewell in his final 50-over appearance. Steve Smith made 105, his 12th ODI century, to help Australia overcome a sluggish start and post a competitive 267/5 on a slow track. New Zealand managed 242 in reply.

Kolkata

Stewart takes Mumbai to Durand Cup semis

Scottish striker Greg Stewart struck a brilliant hat-trick as Mumbai City FC prevailed 5-3 over Chennaiyin FC in extra time to enter the semifinals of the Durand Cup. — Agencies