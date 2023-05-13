Sudirman Cup: India to start campaign against Taipei

Suzhou (China)
Placed in a tough Group C along with strong Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia, India will open their campaign in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023 against Chinese Taipei on May 14. India have never ever made the semifinals of the event.
Paris
French Open champs back to pre-pandemic pay
Paychecks for the two French Open singles champions will return to the pre-pandemic amount of ^2.3 million each and the total prize money is rising to a tournament-record ^49.6 million. During the coronavirus pandemic, the prizes dropped to ^1.6 million in 2020 and ^1.4 million in 2021, before going back up to ^2.2 million a year ago.
Paris
BWF approves temporary ban on unplayable ‘spin serve’
Badminton’s world governing body (BWF) has approved an interim ban on the new ‘spin serve’ at all its international tournaments until further consultation. — Agencies
