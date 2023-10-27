Sultan of Johor Cup: India up against Pakistan

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): Following their title-winning feat in the men’s Junior Asia Cup earlier this year, India will look to continue their fine run when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Sultan of Johor Cup opener here tomorrow. Defending champions India are placed in Pool B along with Malaysia, Pakistan and New Zealand, while Pool A features Germany, Australia, South Africa and Great Britain. India will face Malaysia and New Zealand on October 28 and 30, respectively. The tournament will provide the team with an opportunity to test its combinations and also assess the rival teams, who will also feature in the FIH Junior World Cup.
