 Sumit Nagal beats 63rd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Sumit Nagal beats 63rd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers

Sumit Nagal beats 63rd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers

Nagal will take on the winner of two Argentinians—Facundo Díaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman—in his final qualifier fixture

Sumit Nagal beats 63rd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal in action. AP/PTI file



PTI

Monte Carlo (France), April 6

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal was off to a winning start in Monte Carlo Masters as he defeated world number 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in straight sets in the qualifiers here on Saturday.

The unseeded 95th-ranked Indian registered a 6-2, 6-3 win over eighth-seeded Cobolli.

Nagal will now be up against the winner of the two Argentinians—Facundo Díaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman—in his final qualifier fixture.

While Acosta is ranked 55th and seeded third, Schwartzman is ranked 124th and is a wild card entrant in the tournament.

Seven qualifiers will be granted entry into the main round.

Nagal has been in the headlines since making it to the main draw of the Australian Open in January, where he had beaten Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan before bowing out in the second round.

He then emerged triumphant in the Chennai Open before playing two more Challenger competitions, along with an ATP 500 competition (Dubai Championship) and two ATP 1000 Masters (Indian Wells and Miami).

Since his Chennai victory, Nagal has reached the semi-final only on one occasion, during the Bengaluru Challenger.

Meanwhile, world number one pair of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden (top seed) will also be competing in the tournament.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
India

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

4
Punjab

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

5
Punjab

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

6
World

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

7
Patiala

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

8
Diaspora

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

9
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress leaders join AAP

10
India

India, Pakistan meddled in poll: Canadian intelligence agency

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress manifesto at UP’s Saharanpur rally

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

Modi says the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League impri...

Congress accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country’s dignity, democracy

Congress accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country’s dignity, democracy

‘Country is not the property of a few people and it belongs ...

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

China’s geopolitical priorities remain unchanged but it has ...

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

The two were in a Toyota Fortuner that had a head-on collisi...

17 Indians, lured into unsafe work in Laos, way back home: EAM Jaishankar

17 Indians, lured into unsafe work in Laos, on way back home: EAM Jaishankar

The external affairs ministry on Thursday cautioned Indian n...


Cities

View All

Rs 12 lakh looted at gunpoint from private bank in Punjab’s Amritsar

Rs 12 lakh looted at gunpoint from private bank in Punjab’s Amritsar

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Centre, state over SGPC poll

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

BKU (Ugrahan) continues to hold protest outside Bathinda DC’s office

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Chandigarh: Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers in Chandigarh

Day after EC notice, AAP leader Atishi asks ED to reveal action against BJP in ‘money laundering’ cases

Day after EC notice, AAP leader Atishi asks ED to reveal action against BJP in ‘money laundering’ cases

CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued

Excise policy scam case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 18

Delhi L-G approves suspension of assistant professor of government-run medical college facing sexual harassment charges

VVIP inmates have to be kept with ‘great caution’ in Tihar: Former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in Kapurthala police net

Jalandhar: Lifting set to begin, grain markets not quite ready for wheat arrival

Nakodar: Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Two killed after being hit by train

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

Three-day lecture series concludes