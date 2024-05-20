Sumit Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after loss to World No. 19 Sebastian Baez

Geneva, May 20
India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the Geneva Open after going down fighting against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.
The World No. 94 went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 to the Argentine, who is a clay court specialist, in a match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes here on Sunday.
“Gutted with the loss today. But good preparation ahead of Roland Garros. Paris next,” Nagal, who has qualified for the French Open, tweeted after the loss.
Nagal started off brightly taking an early 4-1 lead over Baez. He also had a set point.
But World No. 19 Baez, who has already won two titles on clay this season, showed his class to force a tiebreaker owing to his fantastic first serve performance.
In the second set, Baez continued to bank on his superb first serve, and wrapped up the proceedings in 38 minutes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21
Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...
JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case
Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and order...
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash
Vice-president, state TV confirm deaths of all aboard Presid...
‘Deeply saddened and shocked’: India condoles Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister's death in helicopter crash
The helicopter crashed in the northwest of Iran on Sunday