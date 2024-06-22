Sumit Nagal confirms his Paris Olympics qualification

Chennai, June 22
Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal, on Saturday, confirmed that he has officially qualified for the men’s singles event of the upcoming Paris Olympics.
The Paris Games will be his second stint in the Olympics, having also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he made it to the second round.
‘Extremely glad to share that I have officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart!’ Nagal posted on X.
‘One of my career highlights so far was participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ever since then, Paris has been a big goal for me. Can’t wait to put my best foot forward.’
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had said that Nagal as per ITF was alternate till June 10, when the rankings were considered for qualification.
Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will compete in the men’s doubles event at Paris Games. Bopanna, being a top-10 player, had the choice to pick his partner. AITA approved his choice and paired him with Balaji.
Nagal had enhanced qualification chances by winning the Heilbronn Challenger earlier this month as he broke into the top 80 of the ATP singles rankings.
The Heilbronn victory was Nagal’s second Challenger title this season, having prevailed in the Chennai Challenger earlier this year.
The 26-year-old Nagal has been making the waves since the start of the 2024 season as he qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open, where he made it to the second round with an upset win over then world number 37 Alexander Bublik.
He had also qualified for the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters and Monte-Carlo Masters, the ATP 1,000 events.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy
Pacts finalised at wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and hi...
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured
The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...
Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained
A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any un...
Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities
Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...