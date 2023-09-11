Sumit Nagal ends runner-up in Tulln Challenger event

Tulln (Austria)
Sumit Nagal had to be content with a runner-up finish at the ATP Tulln Challenger event after losing the title clash 2-6 4-6 to Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva. After competing in his third Challenger level final, Nagal will move to 156 in the ATP chart.
Chiang Mai (Thailand)
India waste chances, lose to Lebanon in King’s Cup
A 77th-minute strike by Kaseem Al Zein put paid to India’s hopes of finishing third in the King’s Cup football tournament as Lebanon emerged 1-0 winners.
Thimphu (Bhutan)
India beat Bangladesh to become SAFF U-16 champs
India’s U-16 team won the SAFF U-16 Championship by beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the title clash. Bharat Lairenjam found the net in the 8th minute, while Levis Zangminlun sealed the victory with a 74th-minute strike.
New Delhi
Manju punches her way to gold in Sarajevo
Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan’s Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and one sliver medals in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Manila
Germany beat Serbia for first-ever World Cup crown
Germany won their first-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup title by beating undermanned Serbia 83-77 in a slugfest. Earlier, Canada bagged their first podium finish at the expense of short-handed US, winning 127-118 in overtime in the bronze-medal game.
Berlin
Germany part ways with coach Flick after bad run
Germany parted ways with coach Hansi Flick today, a day after their 1-4 home loss to Japan in a friendly with the four-time world champions struggling for form ahead of the Euro 2024 on home soil. — Agencies
