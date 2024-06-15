Sumit Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semifinals

Perugia (Italy)

Sumit Nagal continued his splendid form by entering the semifinals of the ongoing Perugia Challenger today. The sixth-seeded Indian overcame the challenge from the unseeded Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in their quarterfinal 6-4 7-5. This is his eighth successive win since the start of Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.

Dalian (China)

Men lose to Pakistan in last-8 of Asian Team Squash

The Indian men’s side lost to Pakistan 1-2 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash Championships here today, while the women went down to South Korea 0-3 in their must-win final Group A match. The Indian teams will now vie for classification spots.

Dortmund

Dortmund’s Hummels is leaving club after 13 seasons

Central defender Mats Hummels will leave Borussia Dortmund immediately, the Bundesliga club said on Friday, ending a partnership that stretched back to 2008 with a three-year spell at Bayern Munich. His departure comes a day after head coach Edin Terzic resigned.

Munich

Former player Boateng back in court for domestic abuse

Germany defender Jerome Boateng went on trial for a fourth time on allegations of assault against his former partner on Friday. But, the proceeding was quickly halted after the judge appealed to both parties to reach an agreement. — Agencies