Sumit Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semis

Perugia (Italy), June 14
Sumit Nagal continued his splendid form by entering the semi-finals of the ongoing Perugia Challenger here on Friday.
The sixth-seeded Indian overcame the challenge from the unseeded Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in the quarterfinal, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. This is his eighth successive win since the start of Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.
In the semi-final on Saturday, he will be taking on the winner of the other quarterfinal clash between the unseeded Bernabé Zapata Miralles of Spain and second seed Laslo Djere of Serbia.
Earlier in the event, Nagal had been victorious against the unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening round before being successful against the unseeded Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in the pre-quarterfinal.
Nagal is coming off a title triumph during the Heilbronn Challenger last week, which happens to be his second Challenger title this season after the Chennai Challenger in February.
He is currently ranked 77th in the ATP Singles Ranking, which has ensured him a spot in the Paris Olympics next month.
