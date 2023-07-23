Sumit Nagal enters Tampere Open final

Tampere

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal, seeded seventh, fought off a spirited challenge from the unseeded Spaniard Daniel Rincon to secure a final berth in the Tampere Open here today. The 25-year-old Nagal won 4-6 6-3 6-2 to enter his fifth Challenger-level final.

Diksha tied-19th as La Sella is cut to three rounds

Denia (Spain)

India's Diksha Dagar was tied-19th after the completion of the first round as the La Sella Open was reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather. Dagar a shot 2-under 70 in the first round. Among the other Indians, Amandeep Drall (73) was T-54, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari were T-69. Sweden's Sara Kjellker shot a 8-under 64 to lead by three.

Women’s World Cup: Smith powers US past Vietnam

AUCKLAND

Sophia Smith scored a first-half brace on her Women's World Cup debut as the United States got their bid for a third successive title off to a comfortable start with a 3-0 win over Vietnam at Eden Park today. In other results, substitute Amalie Vangsgaard headed home a goal in the 90th minute to give Denmark a winning start with a 1-0 victory against China.

Agencies