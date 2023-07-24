Sumit Nagal grabs 4th career Challenger trophy

Tampere (finland): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal beat Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic 6-4 7-5 to clinch the Tampere Open title. It is Nagal’s fourth ATP Challenger title, and second crown this year. He won the Garden Open in Rome in April.

New Delhi

Men’s trap team wins silver medal in junior Worlds

The Indian men’s trap team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan and Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver at the World Junior Championship in Changwon, South Korea. This is India’s 15th medal of the championship. The trio shot 346, while Italy took the gold medal with a total of 356.

Evansville (US)

Karman enters final of W60 Evansville in ITF World Tour

India’s Karman Kaur Thandi entered the final of the W60 Evansville, an ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour event, after defeating the host nation’s Mccartney Kessler 6-3 7-5. Thandi, seeded third, will play fourth seed Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine for the title.

Colombo

Pak A hammer India A to win Emerging Asia Cup title

Tayyab Tahir’s hundred helped Pakistan A beat India by 128 runs and win a second consecutive Emerging Teams Asia Cup title. Pakistan posted 352/8 courtesy Tahir’s 108 off 71 balls. India ended up at 224 all out in 40 overs to suffer their first defeat in this edition. Spinner Nishant Sindhu was named the Player of the Tournament.

FUKUOKA (Japan)

France’s Marchand smashes Phelps’ record

French youngster Leon Marchand produced a dazzling performance to shatter American great Michael Phelps’ long-standing 400 metres individual medley record at the World Aquatics Championships. Phelps’ mark of 4:03.84 set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was his last remaining individual world record but it fell to the 21-year-old Marchand who started superbly and clocked 4:02.50.

Sydney

Women’s World Cup: France held 0-0 by Jamaica

France’s hopes of a winning start to their Women’s World Cup campaign were thwarted by a hardworking Jamaican side in a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F clash. Netherlands kicked off their Group E campaign with a 1-0 win over debutants Portugal. Sweden started with a 2-1 win over South Africa in Group G.

Budapest

Verstappen wins as Red Bull make F1 history

Dominant Formula One leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix by a mighty margin as Red Bull made history with a record 12th victory in a row.

PARIS

Vingegaard retains Tour de France title

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won back-to-back men’s Tour de France titles after finishing safely in the main bunch in today’s final stage. Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma won the teams classification. Agencies