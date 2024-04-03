Sumit Nagal wins opening round at Marrakesh Open

New Delhi

Top Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal today made a promising start at Marrakesh Open, entering the second round with a thrilling win over Corentin Moutet of France at the ATP 250 event in Morocco. Nagal, currently ranked 95, rallied his way to beat Moutet 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II event.

New Delhi

Men’s hockey team leaves for Australia

The Indian men’s hockey team has left for Australia to compete in a five-match Test series beginning April 6. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side left on Monday night. “The series presents an excellent opportunity for us to assess our strengths and areas for improvement ahead of the Paris Olympics,” Harmanpreet said.

Houston

Anirudh and Vijay in quarters of ATP Tour event

The Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the men’s doubles quarterfinals at a claycourt ATP Tour event after a 6-3 6-4 win against American wild card entrants Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe.

Chattogram (Bangladesh)

Sri Lanka need three more wickets to win second Test

Sri Lanka were closing in on victory and another Test series sweep in Bangladesh after reducing the hosts to 268/7 in an improbable chase of a 511-run target. Pacer Lahiru Kumara, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuirya and occasional bowler Kamindu Mendis took two wickets each.

London

Ake ruled out for City, Stones may return against Villa

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake joins right-back Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Ederson in facing a spell on the sidelines with injury, but John Stones may return against Aston Villa, manager Pep Guardiola said. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins will miss the game due to a hamstring injury, manager Unai Emery said. — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France