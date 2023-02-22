Sumit Nagal wins thriller

Bengaluru, February 21
Sumit Nagal kept India’s hopes alive in the Bengaluru Open with a thrilling win over Ly Nam Hoang of Vietnam in the Round of 32 here today. Nagal notched up an intensely-fought 7-6(3) 5-7 6-4 win over Hoang.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran and SD Prajwal, however, crashed out of the Round of 32. Prajnesh had his moments against Hamad Medjedovic but the Serbian was way better in the crucial moments, emerging a 6-3 6-4 winner. Prajwal could not counter Chinese Taipei’s Jason Jung and bowed out after a 2-6 2-6 defeat.
Australia’s Max Purcell, who won the title in Chennai a couple of days ago, shocked No. 4 seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3. However, it was the end of the road for Leo Borg, son of the legendary Bjorn Borg, as he lost to Yu Hsiou Hsu 2-6 3-6.
