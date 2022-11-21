Qatar’s opening game ends in despair as Ecuador coast to win

AL KHOR, November 20

Ecuador eased past World Cup debutants Qatar 2-0 today with two goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia in a first opening game defeat for a host nation in the tournament’s history.

1 Qatar became the first host team to lose an opening game 37 Enner Valencia increased his record tally of goals for Ecuador to 37. He also became the country’s highest scoring player in the World Cup with five goals

Ecuador’s all-time top scorer, nicknamed “Superman” at home, scored an early penalty and added a well-taken 31st-minute header to give the South Americans a commanding first-half lead as the Qataris looked overcome by the enormity of the occasion.

It could have been even worse for the hosts in front of a 67,372 crowd at the tent-shaped Al Bayt stadium had Valencia, 33, not had a third minute header disallowed for a marginal offside after goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb had flapped at the ball.

It was Alsheeb who later tripped Valencia when he was through on goal and then dived the wrong way as the Ecuadorean coolly dispatched the resulting penalty in the 16th minute.

For his second, Valencia was unmarked but still showed great technique to stoop and take Angelo Preciado’s cross almost from behind him to head past Alsheeb again.

That goal killed the Group A game as a contest and the second half was played at a slow pace, with many Qataris leaving before the end as Ecuador’s fans chanted “Ole!”

Despite an enviously long time to bond and train together, including summer camps in Europe, Qatar looked largely toothless. Almoez Ali had their best chance at the end of the first half, heading wide but then judged offside. Mohammed Muntari also fired over in the dying minutes.

Both sides now have to play Senegal and the Netherlands in the group stage, with Qatar’s chances of picking up points or qualifying looking slim on this performance.

Ecuador are dreaming of surpassing their best ever previous World Cup showing when they reached the last-16 in 2006. — Reuters

Short Takes Deschamps not to replace injured Benzema Doha: France coach Didier Deschamps has decided not to replace injured striker Karim Benzema in his World Cup squad, leaving the reigning champions with 25 players for their title defence. Benzema trained with the squad for the first time since arriving in Qatar on Saturday but was forced to leave the session early with a thigh injury and scans ruled him out of the tournament. UK comedian shreds £10,000 London: A British comedian shredded £10,000 in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup. Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers, LGBTQ+ rights and restrictive social laws. Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began. On Sunday, Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper. Chaos at Al Bidda fan fest before opener Doha: Chaotic scenes broke out inside and outside the fan festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha on Sunday an hour before the kick off of the opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador after organisers allowed too many fans to flood the precinct. The venue has a capacity of 40,000 but at least double that number of people tried to make their way in and for a long time many were let into a holding area between the main festival park and the perimeter entrance. Adams to captain US, youngest at Doha Doha: Tyler Adams will captain the United States team at the World Cup, at 23 the youngest of this year’s tournament and the youngest for the Americans at the soccer showcase since Walter Bahr in 1950. The last of the 32 captains announced for this year’s World Cup, Adams is only the second under 30 years old. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup, when he was 24. Adams has captained the national team nine times previously. Speedy balls put keepers to the test Doha: Goalkeepers are facing an ever tougher task at World Cup tournaments as the balls travel increasingly fast in flight and the new model being used in Qatar is no exception, Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet said. “Year after year, it gets better for the strikers and for us goalkeepers it gets very tough,” Rochet said. The South Americans first match against South Korea on Thursday. agencies

Fan Zone