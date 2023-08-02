Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet named in squad for Asiad

New Delhi
Talisman Sunil Chhetri, senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were today named in the 22-member Indian men’s football squad for the upcoming Asian Games. The Indian squad will be under the charge of national senior team head coach, Igor Stimac.
Liverpool
Fabinho follows Henderson to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad
Liverpool lost another midfielder to the emerging Saudi Pro League on Monday when Brazil midfielder Fabinho joined Al Ittihad for a reported £40 million to end his five-year stay at Liverpool.
Tarouba
A mountain to climb for Windies
India amassed 351/5 against West Indies in the third and final ODI here today. The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out). Romario Shepherd took a couple of wickets for West Indies. Brief scores: India: 351/5 in 50 overs (Gill 85, Kishan 77, Pandya 70*, Samson 51; Shepherd 2/73). PTI
Greater Noida
Lifters Pallavi and Krishna take home silver medals
Indian lifters clinched two silver and a bronze in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here today. Pallavi Sanapathi clinched silver with a total lift of 196kg (87kg in snatch and 109 in clean & jerk) in the 64kg category. B Venkata Krishna won silver in the men’s 73kg youth category with a total lift of 271kg (120kg+151kg)
Buenos Aires
Uruguay defender Godin ends career at age 37
Former Uruguay defender Diego Godin retired from professional football, ending a 20-year career at age 37. Godin played in four World Cups and spent much of his club career in Spain, notably at Atletico Madrid from 2010 to 2019.
Puducherry
Deodhar Trophy: South set up final date with East Zone
South Zone stormed into the final of the Deodhar Trophy after Sai Sudharsan’s unbeaten 132 set up a seven-wicket win over Central Zone here today. South will now take on East Zone in the final to be played here on Thursday. — Agencies
