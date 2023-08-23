Sunil Gavaskar backs Asia Cup team to succeed

PTI

New Delhi, August 22

An annoyed Sunil Gavaskar pleaded with those questioning the Indian team selection for the upcoming Asia Cup and asserted that this 17-man squad should form the nucleus of the 15-member ODI World Cup side.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was a notable omission from the squad, leaving India with only one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the other spin bowling options in the squad that was named on Monday.

Few also wondered why senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also a very useful batter lower down the order, was not picked in the side.

“Yes, there are a few players who will believe that they are lucky. But the team is selected. So don’t talk about Ashwin. Stop creating controversy. This is our team now. Gavaskar believed the team selection was fair and expressed optimism ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

“Yes, absolutely (this team can win the World Cup). I don’t think any player can claim it is unfair. The experienced and in-form players have been selected in the 17-member Asia Cup squad,” Gavaskar said. — PTI

Varma ready to show A game in ODIs

Dublin: Young batter Tilak Varma today said he is confident of carrying his List A cricket form into One-day internationals after receiving a maiden call-up in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. The left-handed Varma, who made his international debut for India in T20Is earlier this month on the West Indies tour, is the newest face in the 17-member extended India squad for the Asia Cup starting August 30. “I am really confident playing One-day cricket. I have done well in List A cricket for my state and at U-19 (level) I have done well. I am confident that I can do well in ODIs,” Varma said in a video interview.

