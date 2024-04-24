Sunil Narine rules out T20 World Cup U-turn

PTI

Kolkata, april 23

Former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine, who is having a terrific IPL season, won’t be reversing his retirement decision for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, insisting that the “door is now closed”.

The 35-year-old last played for the West Indies in a T20I in August 2019 before retiring from international cricket in November last year. But owing to his sensational form with both bat and ball for Kolkata Knight Riders this IPL season, attempts were being made to convince Narine to reverse his decision.

“I’m truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” Narine wrote in Instagram post. “I have made peace with that decision whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #United States of America USA #West Indies