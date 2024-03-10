Sunny Singh first referee of Indian descent in EPL

Chennai
Sunny Singh Gill was in a dilemma one year ago. He had the option to continue as a prison officer or concentrate on carrying forward his family’s rich footballing legacy by chasing his refereeing dream. Cut to 2024, the 39-year-old today became the first Indian-origin to referee in an English Premier League game (Crystal Palace vs Luton).
New Delhi
Parvej first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final
National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan today became the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships of the United States, as he made the grade in men’s one mile event in Boston. Khan clocked 3 minutes and 57.126 seconds to finish third in the preliminary run and make it to the final.
Itanagar
Shafeel earns Services 7th Santosh Trophy title
PP Shafeel netted the winner as Services edged out Goa to clinch their seventh Santosh Trophy titletoday. Shafeel scored the winner in the 67th minute.
New Delhi
Gymnast Dipa finishes 4th in Baku Apparatus World Cup
Dipa Karmakar finished fourth in the women’s vault event at the ongoing Baku Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan. She scored 13.716 points. Agencies
