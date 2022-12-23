Sunrisers Hyderabad pick England batter Harry Brook for whopping Rs 13.25 crore at IPL auction

Kochi, December 23
England batter Harry Brook on Friday became the first millionaire at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) snapped him up for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore.
Apart from Brook, Sunrisers Hyderabad also picked India opener Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.
On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was sold for Rs 2 crore to defending champions Gujarat Titans while former India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane was roped in by CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root (base price Rs 1 crore) and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (base price Rs 2 crore) went unsold. IANS
