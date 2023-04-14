Super Cup: Odisha 2nd-half blitz blows away Aizawl

Manjeri: Odisha FC registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Aizawl FC in their second match of the Super Cup here today. Odisha now have four points from two matches and are leading Group B, while Aizawl FC are yet to open their account. In what turned out to be a thrilling game later in the evening, Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC played out a 3-3 draw, which kept the fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.

New Delhi

CWG silver medallist Sable to train in Switzerland

The Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved the Commonwealth Game silver medallist steeplechase runner Avinash Sable’s training tour in St Moritz, Switzerland, to prepare for this year’s World Athletics Championships.

New Delhi

Rudrankksh, Anjum to finally get prize money for medals

India’s world champion rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil and his counterpart Anjum Moudgil will finally get the promised prize money for winning the prestigious President’s Cup gold and silver medals, respectively, last year. Maharashtra shooter Rudrankksh was to receive Rs 13.25 lakh – biggest pay cheque of his fledgling career – while Anjum was to receive around Rs 6.25 lakh for her silver in women’s rifle 3-positions event.

Tashkent

India lose 0-3 to China in Billie Jean King Cup

India were outplayed 0-3 by China in their third tie and slumped to the third position in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition of the Bille Jean King Cup here today. Agencies