Super Cup: Odisha 2nd-half blitz blows away Aizawl

Manjeri: Odisha FC registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Aizawl FC in their second match of the Super Cup here today. Odisha now have four points from two matches and are leading Group B, while Aizawl FC are yet to open their account. In what turned out to be a thrilling game later in the evening, Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC played out a 3-3 draw, which kept the fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.
New Delhi
CWG silver medallist Sable to train in Switzerland
The Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved the Commonwealth Game silver medallist steeplechase runner Avinash Sable’s training tour in St Moritz, Switzerland, to prepare for this year’s World Athletics Championships.
New Delhi
Rudrankksh, Anjum to finally get prize money for medals
India’s world champion rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil and his counterpart Anjum Moudgil will finally get the promised prize money for winning the prestigious President’s Cup gold and silver medals, respectively, last year. Maharashtra shooter Rudrankksh was to receive Rs 13.25 lakh – biggest pay cheque of his fledgling career – while Anjum was to receive around Rs 6.25 lakh for her silver in women’s rifle 3-positions event.
Tashkent
India lose 0-3 to China in Billie Jean King Cup
India were outplayed 0-3 by China in their third tie and slumped to the third position in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition of the Bille Jean King Cup here today. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...