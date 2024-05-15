Super-sub Duran helps Villa hold Reds

Birmingham, May 14

Substitute Jhon Duran was a late saviour for Aston Villa on Monday, scoring twice in the last five minutes against Liverpool to grab a remarkable 3-3 home draw and edge his team closer to next year’s Champions League.

Watched by Villa fan Tom Hanks, who was in the ground in a claret tracksuit top, Villa played their part in a thrilling match in front of a packed house that Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp described as “rocking.”

A win would have confirmed a place in the English Premier League top-four for Unai Emery’s side and a place in the European Cup for the first time since 1983.

But the home side went behind in the second minute with a bizarre own goal from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and although Youri Tielemans equalised soon after, goals from Cody Gakpo and Jarell Quansah put Liverpool in the driving seat.

Until Duran’s appearance after 79 minutes. The Colombian scored in the 85th and 88th, the second an astonishing lob executed on the run that sent Villa and their supporters wild with joy.

Barcelona back in second

Barcelona: Barcelona moved above Girona into second place in the Spanish league after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 on Monday. Barcelona, though, gradually took control with Lamine Yamal breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute. Raphina completed the scoring from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time — Agencies

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha scored for Barcelona. Reuters