Superbet Poland chess: Indian GM Anand finishes overall joint second

Anand posted three wins on Monday over Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) in the 27th and final round

File photo of Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

PTI

Warsaw, May 23

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand had a moderate run on the second day of the Blitz section to finish overall joint second in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Poland chess tournament here on Monday.

He posted three wins on Monday over Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) in the 27th and final round, Richard Rapport (Hungary) and Kirill Shevchenko (Ukraine) to go with three draws but as many defeats hurt his chances of winning the overall title.

Polish star Jan-Kryzstof Duda emerged overall winner with 24 points while Anand and Levon Aronian finished equal second with 23.5 points followed by Fabiano Caruana (USA) on 23 points.

Duda scored a dramatic win from a losing position against Kirill Shevchenko to take the top prize.

The Indian ace had earlier on Saturday won the Rapid section comfortably with a round to spare.

The veteran Indian GM, who won three matches, drew four and lost two on day one of the Blitz competition, had a bad start on Monday, losing to Duda in round 19. He had beaten the Pole when the duo had met on Sunday.

He lost in the next round to Anton Korobov in 26 moves in a Sicillian variation game before drawing with David Gavrilescu in round 21.

A win over Kirill Shevchenko in the 22nd round was followed by a defeat at the hands of Aronian.

In round 24, he held Wesley So, another American to a draw in a 26-move affair. In the subsequent round, he managed a draw against the highly-rated Caruana before scoring an win over an inconsistent Richard Rapport in the 26th and penultimate round.

