Supreme Court tells IOA to follow orders on constitution

New Delhi, November 15

The Supreme Court today made it clear that its October 10 and November 3 orders on the adoption of constitution and election of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive committee has to be scrupulously implemented. On behalf of the Centre, General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that the IOA constitution drafted by Justice (retd) LN Rao has been adopted in the Annual General Meeting of the IOA and any amendments to it will be done with the express permission of the court.

After recording Mehta’s statement, the Bench disposed of the contempt petition filed by petitioner advocate Rahul Mehra alleging violation of the top court’s directions given in its October 10 and November 3 orders on adoption of the draft constitution and election of IOA executive committee on December 10.