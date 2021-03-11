Surprise package Pereira grabs lead as Tiger Woods withdraws

TULSA (Oklahoma): Unheralded Mito Pereira became the first Chilean to lead a Major, surging three shots clear at the top of the PGA Championship third round leaderboard on Saturday, as miserable conditions brought many of the world's best golfers to their knees, including Tiger Woods who withdrew. Playing in just his second Major, Pereira has refused to surrender to pressure carding a 1-under 69 to get to 9-under 201 and a 3- shot advantage over Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick and American Will Zalatoris going into the final round. Woods withdrew after having the third worst round of his career at a Major, carding a 9-over 79 to leave him at the bottom of the leaderboard. Reuters

