 Surviving Korean thriller : The Tribune India

19th Asian Games Hangzhou

Surviving Korean thriller

South Korea give Oly medallists a scare | India to face Japan in final

Surviving Korean thriller

Lalit Upadhyay celebrates after scoring India's third goal. PTI photos



Rohit Mahajan in Hangzhou

Jo Boley So Nihal — Sat Sri Akal!’ These cheers, ringing around the Gongshu Canal Sports Park, the hockey venue, seemed a bit out of place in such a tranquil and leafy setting. But the few Indian spectators in the stadium felt that the occasion demanded it, in order to rouse the Indian team out of defensive stupor.

Hardik Singh put India ahead with a 5th-minute strike.

The occasion was the semifinal of the hockey competition, against the hardy, fighting, but un-lowly South Korea — having led 3-0 after the first quarter, India had let them pump in four goals; the lead was reduced to 4-3, and the Indian players seemed to be going to pieces — they were leaving spaces for the Korean forwards, losing the ball through nervousness, and perhaps playing with trembling hands, making basic errors to trap the ball and were losing it. Fear does this to you — the Indian hockey team was playing fearful hockey and was all over the place.

India, by rights, should have won easily — they’re the Olympics bronze medallists, and ranked No. 3 in the world, the Koreans are not even in the world top-10. India were the hot favourites, having pumped in 58 goals, and conceded only five, in five matches here; they had smashed all comers in the pool stage, including Pakistan 10-2.

India started well enough, though, today — two goals in the first 11 minutes, during which the Koreans barely ventured into the Indian half, stamped their dominance on the game. Waves upon waves of attacks on the Korean goal was a good portend; Hardik scored in the fifth minute following a rebound after Lalit Upadhyay’s shot was blocked by goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim. Mandeep made it 2-0 in the 11th minute, and in the final minutes of the first period, Upadhyay tapped in to make it 3-0, after Harmanpreet’s attempt was blocked by the Korean goalkeeper.

Then Manjae Jung struck twice in three minutes (17th, 20th) to stun the Indians — the first with a penalty corner conversion, the second with a deflection, after Jung was given too much space close to the Indian goal. Amit Rohidas gave India some breathing space with drag-flicked conversion of a penalty corner, making it 2-0. After half-time, South Korea began to dominate — they earned two penalty corners in quick time, and Jung scored off the second after a clever variation.

Things became desperate for both — the Koreans were desperate to get their fourth, the Indians were desperate to keep their one-goal lead and sneak into the final; having led 3-0 and 4-3, the Indians had everything to lose, the Koreans had everything to gain. Pressure told on the Indians and they started making basic errors. Head coach Craig Fulton, visibly unhappy, was trying to get his team to maintain its structure and focus on the basics.

“I think first half, we did quite well — we played simple hockey, stick to stick, not forcing,” said captain Harmanpreet Singh later. “Third quarter, it was a bit down… But we won the match.”

In the 54th minute, Abhishek gave India the goal they desperately needed — he slammed the ball in with a reverse-hit after Mandeep gave him a fine pass. The horrible moment of nervousness and shaky hands passed, the team and the spectators could breathe easy again.

They averted the horror of the 2018 Asiad, when they had lost to Malaysia in the semifinals after a penalty shootout — this after, as defending champions, they had scored 76 goals and let in only three in five matches.

Harmanpreet was relieved. “We dominated and took the lead in the first half. But semifinals are not easy, and anything can happen,” he said. “They wanted to go for penalty corners, because that’s their strength. They were throwing the ball in the 25-yard area and trying to put it in the striking area to earn penalty corners. So overall, I think we did well in defence.”

A team with 58 goals in the tournament being forced to defend desperately — a victory of sorts for South Korea. The Indians would be advised to maintain their calm in the final against Japan.

LIVE ON SONY SPORTS

INDIANS IN ACTION

Archery

Compound women’s team

last-8: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur 6:10am; Compound men’s team last-8: Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Samadhan Jawkar 11am

Athletics

Men’s marathon: A Belliappa, Man Singh 4:30am

Badminton

(6:50am onwards)

Women’s singles last-8:

PV Sindhu; Men’s singles last-8: HS Prannoy; Men’s doubles last-8: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty

Bridge

(6:30am onwards)

Men’s team final

Chess

(12:30pm onwards)

Round 7 of team events

Hockey

Women’s semifinals:

India vs China 1:30pm

Kabaddi

Men’s Group A:

India vs Chinese Taipei 8am

& India vs Japan 1:30pm

Squash

Mixed doubles final: Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11:30am; Men’s singles final: Saurav Ghosal 2:30pm

Wrestling

(7:30am onwards)

Women’s: Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Antim (53kg), Mansi (57kg); Greco-Roman: Narinder Cheema (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

#Hockey #Japan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Punjab girl Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m at Asian Games

2
Haryana

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

3
Trending

Watch Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's son Azlan as he walks her at her wedding

4
Delhi

ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest

5
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

6
Chandigarh

Worker killed, 2 injured after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

7
Entertainment

'Swades' actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

8
India

Supreme Court indicts ED for arbitrary exercise of powers under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

9
Entertainment

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh

10
Sports

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...

‘Act in non-vindictive manner’: SC indicts ED

'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED

Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA

Excise Policy Scam: Why AAP not named as accused, SC asks ED

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, SGPC raises concern

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

2 held for smuggling opium to UK

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

15K allottees owe Rs 52 crore rent to Chandigarh Housing Board

Class XI Admissions: 3rd counselling ends, 1,375 seats still vacant

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

BJP demands Kejriwal’s ouster over liquor scam; AAP hits back

Journalists, teachers, students protest raids on NewsClick

Noida: FIR against 10 cops for ‘assaulting’ Dalit

Cancer care needs a revisit: Top oncologist

Migrant’s murder case solved

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Police remand of Wahids extended

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district

College holds 7-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence