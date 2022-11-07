 T20 World Cup: Surya-powered India win group : The Tribune India

T20 World Cup: Surya-powered India win group

Crush Zimbabwe, set up semis date with England

T20 World Cup: Surya-powered India win group

India’s Suryakumar Yadav has hit three fifties so far in this T20 World Cup. ANI



Melbourne, November 6

Suryakumar Yadav reaffirmed his status as a T20 magician with another magnificent effort as India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs to set up a T20 World Cup semifinals date with the mighty England.

Yadav smashed an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls in India’s imposing 186/5 and Zimbabwe’s batting depth was never enough to surpass that score as they were shot out for 115 in 17.2 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3/22 while Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets each.

India finished on top of Group 2 and will play their fourth T20 World Cup semifinal (after 2007, 2014, 2016) against Jos Buttler’s England in Adelaide on November 10.

Surya shines

If Kohli lit up the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a knock for the ages on October 23 against Pakistan, Yadav made it a rock-concert type atmosphere at the ground with his scintillating strokeplay.

Indian cricket has seen a lot of batsmen with supple wrists, but Yadav is a rare breed because he also possesses brute power. He reaffirmed his status as the world’s top T20 batter, hitting six fours and four sixes. Seventy-nine runs were scored in the last five overs of India’s innings, and 56 of them were scored by Yadav off only 19 balls.

The casual ramp shot to guide left-armer Richard Ngarava’s full-toss behind third man, the slog-sweep behind square, the imperious inside-out loft over extra cover off Tendai Chatara — Yadav oozed class with each shot he played. In the final over from Ngarava, he fetched the deliveries from outside the off-stump to deposit them behind deep fine-leg. If that was not enough, he finished with a six over fine-leg.

Zimbabwe’s slow bowlers — left-arm spinners Wellington Masakadza (0/12 in 2 overs), Sikandar Raza (1/18 in 3 overs) and Sean Williams (2/9 in 2 overs) — did a terrific job between the seventh and 15th over, literally bottling up the peerless Virat Kohli (26 off 25 balls).

But Yadav and Hardik Pandya (18 off 18 balls) added 65 runs in only 5.5 overs to negate the good work done by the slow bowlers.

Rohit fails

The pull shot, which over the years has brought countless runs to captain Rohit Sharma, contributed to his downfall for 15 as he was slightly late to launch into a short ball from Muzarabani.

Kohli hit a four off the first ball he faced, but he got bogged down against the Zimbabwean spinners. Williams finally got him when the batter came too close to the pitch of the delivery for a lofted drive and was caught at long-off.

Earlier, having played a maiden over first up off Ngarava, KL Rahul (51 off 35) finally teed off with a six behind square off the same bowler and after that looked a different player, completing his second half-century of the competition. — Agencies

Pakistan grab lifeline thrown by Dutch

Adelaide: Pakistan booked their place in the last-4 with a win over Bangladesh, but their progress was made possible courtesy a shock defeat of South Africa by the Netherlands earlier in the day. Pakistan had made an inauspicious start to their Super 12 campaign, losing their tournament-opener to India, followed by another last-ball loss to Zimbabwe. By the time Pakistan registered their second victory against South Africa, their fate had slipped out of their own hands. Their slim chances of making the semis depended on the Dutch pulling off a giant-killing act against South Africa.

Brief scores: Netherlands 158/4 (Ackermann 41*; Maharaj 2/27) vs South Africa 145/8 (Rossouw 25; Glover 3/9, Klaassen 2-20); Bangladesh 127/8 (Shanto 54; Afridi 4/22) vs Pakistan 128/5 (Rizwan 32, Haris 31). reuters

#Cricket #England

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

7
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

8
Nation

'Bye-bye family members, ab kar lo shaadi', writes Lucknow woman before dying by suicide

9
Haryana

Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

10
Nation

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time, places in India where the last 'Blood Moon' will be visible on Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students