Suryakumar becomes world's No. 1 T20I batter

Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav today became the world’s No. 1 T20I batter. Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on the back of his unbeaten 51 off 25 balls against the Netherlands in Sydney last week. He became just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking after Virat Kohli.
New Delhi
Dhawan to replace Agarwal as Punjab Kings captain
Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal as the Punjab Kings captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League. The decision was taken at the franchise’s board meeting today. In the previous edition, the 36-year-old Dhawan had scored 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33.
Pune
PKL: Ashish shines as Mumba beat Titans
Raider Ashish scored 12 points as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans 40-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. In the day’s other match, Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas played out a 41-41 draw.
London
Arsenal boosted by Saka return for Zurich clash
Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka will be available for tomorrow’s Europa League Group A match against FC Zurich, manager Mikel Arteta said. Agencies
