Suryakumar remains static at 2nd in T20I rankings

Dubai: In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav continued to be the top- ranked Indian batter in the shortest format, holding on to his second spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings released today. Opener KL Rahul and veteran Virat Kohli occupy the 13th and 14th spots, while skipper Rohit Sharma is 16th.

Jaipur

Ton-up Nitish stars in Delhi victory over Punjab

Captain Nitish Rana smashed a hundred as Delhi beat Punjab by 12 runs in a Group B league fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Rana scored 107 off 61 balls to take Delhi to a solid 191/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Punjab made 179/5.

Bengaluru

PKL: Maninder shines as Bengal beat Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors picked up their second consecutive victory after taking down Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. Captain Maninder Singh was the star performer for the Warriors with 11 points, while raider Shrikant Jadhav contributed with six points. In the day's other match, Dabang Delhi KC won 44-42 against UP Yoddhas. Agencies