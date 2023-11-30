Suryakumar to lead T20I side, KL Rahul to captain in ODIs in South Africa

PTI

New Delhi, November 30

Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue in the role in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa beginning on December 10 in Durban, while KL Rahul will be the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

The BCCI selection committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

Rahul will keep wickets in the Test series. Both Rohit and Virat Kohli requested the Indian cricket board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh have received maiden call-ups in the Indian ODI squad.

The selection committee meeting was held in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The three-match T20I series will begin on December 10, which will be followed by three ODIs starting December 17 in Johannesburg.

#Australia #Cricket #KL Rahul #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli