 Suryakumar Yadav not yet the best T20 player from India, will have to perform over long period of time: Tim Southee : The Tribune India

Suryakumar Yadav not yet the best T20 player from India, will have to perform over long period of time: Tim Southee

Yadav struck a breathtaking 111 not out off 51 balls and fired India to 191 for six as the visitors outplayed New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 International

Suryakumar Yadav not yet the best T20 player from India, will have to perform over long period of time: Tim Southee

New Zealands Tim Southee, left, celebrates a hat-trick during the T20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. AP/PTI



PTI

Mount Maunganui, November 20

Suryakumar Yadav’s 111 against New Zealand on Sunday added to his rising stock as a top T20 batter but veteran pacer Tim Southee said he will have to prove himself consistently to become India’s best in the shortest format.

Suryakumar struck a breathtaking 111 not out off 51 balls and fired India to 191 for six as the visitors outplayed New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 International here.

“There has been a number of great T20 players from India, so many great cricketers. Surya has been having a great 12 months and it is for him to continue to do what he has been doing (for over a period of time),” Southee said when asked if Suryakumar is the best ever T20 player from India he has bowled to.

“India has produced so many amazing cricketers not only in T20 format but also across the three formats. You have got so many players who have played for a long period of time and have achieved so much over a long period of time.” Promoted to number three, the 32-year-old Suryakumar toyed with the New Zealand bowlers who appeared clueless as the Indian batter played some extraordinary shots.

He smashed boundaries and sixes at will, his last 64 runs coming off just 18 balls. His entertaining innings had 11 fours and seven sixes and his strike rate was an incredible 217.64.

“He (Suryakumar) is a player who can hit in a number of ways. He has been in great form in the last 12 months—IPL and international cricket. He came up with a very impressive knock today,” said Southee who returned with figures of 3/34 from his four overs.

Suryakumar went berserk in the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, hammering four boundaries and a phenomenal six over deep point. The last five overs yielded 72 runs.

Southee had his moments in the match. He bowled a brilliant 20th over and stemmed the free flow of runs by taking a hat-trick. He dismissed Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya on the trot.

“I was a bit lucky there, bowling the last over, it’s a nice feeling. Sometimes you bowled really well but don’t get the rewards, but today (it was different). It’s part of the game,” said the 33-year-old who has taken 132 wickets from 106 T20 International matches.

Asked if it was tough for the players to play in damp conditions, Southee said, “It’s never ideal (with wet balls), but it is the same for both the teams. You have to adapt to the conditions.” On New Zealand falling short by 65 runs in the end, he said, “Chasing that kind of a total, you needed a decent partnership at some stage. Another day, you would have got two or three early wickets (in the India innings).”

#Cricket #New Zealand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

2
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

3
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

4
Delhi

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

5
Punjab

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

6
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

7
Nation

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

8
Nation

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

9
Haryana

2K power thefts in Faridabad, Rs 17-cr fine imposed

10
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least si...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor