Svitolina on mission to unite tennis world

Monterrey, March 2

Dressed in Ukraine’s blue and gold colours, a fired-up Elina Svitolina thrashed Russian Anastasia Potapova in Mexico on Tuesday and said it was her mission to unite the tennis world behind her country following Russia’s invasion.

Svitolina had initially refused to play her opening match against Potapova at the Monterrey Open but went ahead after tennis authorities decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing under the name and flag of their countries.

That decision followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, which Russia calls a “special operation”. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

“I think it’s my mission to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine because what we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians,” former world No. 3 Svitolina told reporters after her victory. — Reuters