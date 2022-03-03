Svitolina on mission to unite tennis world

Monterrey, March 2
Dressed in Ukraine’s blue and gold colours, a fired-up Elina Svitolina thrashed Russian Anastasia Potapova in Mexico on Tuesday and said it was her mission to unite the tennis world behind her country following Russia’s invasion.
Svitolina had initially refused to play her opening match against Potapova at the Monterrey Open but went ahead after tennis authorities decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing under the name and flag of their countries.
That decision followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, which Russia calls a “special operation”. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.
“I think it’s my mission to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine because what we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians,” former world No. 3 Svitolina told reporters after her victory. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations