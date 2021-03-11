Swapnil-Ashi shoot down gold

New Delhi, June 4
Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey drew curtains on India's campaign at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, with gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) mixed team competition here today.
The pair beat Ukrainians Serhiy Kulish and Daria Tykhova 16-12 in the gold medal match. This was India's second gold after the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita won the women's 10m air rifle team event.
The Indian shooters had also bagged three silvers and finished second in the medals table behind South Korea. It was also Kusale’s first gold and third medal in this World Cup. He had earlier won two silver medals in the men's 3P individual and men's team competitions.
In the final, Ukraine opened up a 6-2 lead after the first four single-shot series. But the won six of the next eight series to go 14-10 up. Kulish and Daria then cut the deficit to 12-14 before Kusale and Chouksey claimed a well-deserved victory.
