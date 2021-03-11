Sweep on cards for India against weak Zimbabwe

PTI

Harare, August 21

Having won the first two games comfortably, India will feel confident of completing a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight.

My aim is to go for wickets when the new ball is swinging. And then to bowl in consistent areas, string in the dots and bowl maidens when it is not Mohammed Siraj

India has done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the first two matches. They will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change tomorrow.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul has done well to keep the players motivated enough to go out in the middle, grab the chances with both hands and cement their places in the side that is gearing up for big battles in the coming times.

If the 161 all out in the second game is any evidence, the home team continues to look for a quick fix to its batting woes. In the first two matches, India conceded just 2.85 runs per over in the first 10 overs. The host team’s bowlers have struggled as well, and have not been able to trouble the Indian batting line-up that has some of the top ODI players in its ranks.

The move to promote himself up the order did not work in the second match for Rahul, but that will not deter him from trying it out one more time. His stay at the crease in the second ODI lasted just five balls as he could score just one run.

Another batter looking to overcome the failure of the previous game would be Ishan Kishan, who scored just six runs off 13 balls.

After the 10-wicket drubbing in the series opener, Zimbabwe could reduce the margin of defeat in the second ODI, but to ensure a better result they would need to play out of their skins.