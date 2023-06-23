 ‘Sweet 16’: India captain Rohit Sharma completes 16 years in international cricket : The Tribune India

‘Sweet 16’: India captain Rohit Sharma completes 16 years in international cricket

On June 23, 2007, Rohit made his debut under current head coach Rahul Dravid’s captaincy in an ODI game in Ireland

‘Sweet 16’: India captain Rohit Sharma completes 16 years in international cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 23

There is something about 16 that has a lingering sweet aftertaste. Ask Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 16 summers as an international cricketer after starting as a highly-rated 20-year-old from Mumbai’s famous stable of batters.

On June 23, 2007, Rohit made his debut under current head coach Rahul Dravid’s captaincy in an ODI game in Ireland, a match India won quite easily as one got a glimpse of the youngster clad in full-sleeved jumpers amidst biting cold in Belfast.

Following 441 international games, 17,115 runs and 43 international hundreds, the 36-year-old ‘Hit-Man’ now stands on the most important cusp of his illustrious career: To end the 10-year jinx for an ICC trophy.

An antithesis to Mumbai’s much talked about ‘Khadoos’ school of batsmanship, Rohit’s graceful strokeplay is what makes him stand-out among his peers.

But as he leads the team to West Indies, one can recollect how Rohit had described his feelings when Dravid, the then captain informed him about his debut.

“It was way back in 2007 when I was selected, but the first time I had the opportunity to interact with him (Dravid) was in Bangalore at a camp,” Rohit had told mediapersons during an interaction just after Dravid took over as coach.

“It was a very brief chat and I was actually kind of very nervous and I never used to talk so much even with my age group of people, so leave alone these guys at that point.

“So I was just quietly doing my things and getting a move on with my game. But yeah, in Ireland the first time when he came and told me that you will be playing this game I was on the moon, obviously, it felt like a dream to be part of the dressing room,” he had recollected.

Dravid remembered it during that press meet as if it happened a day before.

“I guess time flies, doesn’t it? I actually remember Rohit even before the Ireland series when we were playing a challenger in Madras (Chennai). We all knew that Rohit was going to be special,” he said.

“We could just see that he was a very very special talent that I wouldn’t, so many years later, be working with him that I never thought about or envisaged....

“But honestly, the way he has grown as a leader and as a person over these last 14 years now. What he’s achieved both as an Indian player and as a leader for the Mumbai Indians has been phenomenal.

“Having to carry the legacy of obviously Mumbai cricket and Indian cricket is not an easy one and he’s done it with a lot of grace and class,” said Dravid.

However, as he completes 16 years in international cricket, the best compliment from a distance would certainly be from Virat Kohli.

“When he burst onto the scene, everyone spoke about this young player Rohit Sharma and I used to be curious,” Kohli had said during YouTube show ‘Breakfast With Champions’.

“We are also talented young player so why this fuss about this guy alone? Then we saw T20 World Cup and once I saw him bat, I quietly slumped into my couch because when you saw, you knew what people were talking about.

Perhaps, it was nice to take a trip down the memory lane and recollect a sweet compliment on Rohit’s Sweet 16.

#Cricket #Mumbai #Rahul Dravid #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

2
Comment

Kuki-Meitei conflict is more than just an ethnic clash

3
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

5
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

6
Punjab

AAP, Congress trade barbs over ‘proposed’ tax on Punjab pensioners

7
Himachal

Himachal-Oberoi dispute over colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall far from over

8
Haryana

Notice issued to two after four-storeyed building tilts in Gurugram

9
World

The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says

10
Nation

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna

Patna meet: 17 Opposition parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Success or failure? Observers say Patna an important politic...

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

AAP said it's high time that the Congress decides whether it...

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar named for fi...

Get married: Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet amid Opposition's power show in Patna

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

'We would like to be a part of your wedding procession,' sai...


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Exclusion of Darwin's theory of evolution from syllabus flayed

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Chandigarh: Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Humidity level soars to 88% in Chandigarh

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives in Mohali

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Congress for legal action against AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in NRI’s house row in Jagraon

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident