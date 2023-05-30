Sweet 17: India thrash Thailand to reach semifinals

PTI

Salalah (Oman), May 29

Defending champions India moved into the semifinals of the Junior Asia Cup hockey with a 17-0 win over Thailand in their last Pool A match late on Sunday.

India, who are likely to top the four-team Pool A with 10 points from four games after victories over Chinese Taipei, Japan, Thailand and a 1-1 draw against Pakistan, were unstoppable as Angad Bir Singh scored four goals (13th, 33rd, 47th, 55th minutes) to be named the Player of the Match.

They will know about their semifinal opponents later when Pool B leaders Malaysia play Oman and Pakistan take on Japan in Pool A. Pakistan could push India to the second spot if they beat Japan in their last group match by more than 14 goals.

Besides Angad, the goal-getters for India late on Sunday night were Yogember Rawat (17th), captain Uttam Singh (24th, 31st), Amandeep Lakra (26th, 29th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (36th), Vishnukant Singh (38th), Bobby Singh Dhami (45th), Sharda Nand Tiwari (46th), Amandeep (47th), Rohit (49th), Sunit Lakra (54th) and Rajinder Singh (56th).

Yet to peak

India’s head coach CR Kumar feels that his team is yet to reach its peak despite reaching the semifinals and would need to raise the bar during the business end of the tournament.

“It is always good to have tough games before semifinals and final. We enjoyed it and really played well and proved our potential in the earlier matches but it is only 70 per cent so far. The remaining 30 per cent we will have to attain in the semifinals and final,” Kumar said during a virtual press conference.

Kumar was happy that India had already qualified for the Junior World Cup, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 5 to 16.

“I have got faith in this team. Obviously, the Asia Cup was a qualifier for the World Cup, this was the only qualifier for us to prove our worth. This was our ultimate choice to be in the World Cup without any hassles,” he said.

Kumar, however, was not happy with the turf here. “Converting penalty corners is a matter of perfection but the turf is somewhat not helping us as there is a lot of friction. It’s an unused turf so the upper layer is not smooth. Not only us, every team that wants to play a high-press game, has struggled. But it is same for all the teams so we have to rectify our mistakes,” he said.