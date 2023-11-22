Sweet 26: Pankaj Advani on top of world, again

Doha, November 21
Indian cueist Pankaj Advani rallied to win the IBSF World Billiards Championship title here today for a staggering 26th time, beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final.
Trailing 26-180 in the first hour, Advani rallied to defeat the 2018 world champion Kothari 1,000–416 in a rematch of last year’s title clash.
Playing back-to-back matches, Kothari took the initial lead and was going strong but faltered on a couple of easy chances to allow Advani recover from the deficit.
Thereon, it got a little scrappy with both players exchanging visits between them and a couple of 150-plus breaks by Advani helped him stretch the lead while Kothari could not fully capitalise on the chances he got.
Advani fired in a break of 214, the highest of the match, and looked unstoppable after that. “I have won before so I know how it feels, but to repeat it year on year is what makes all those hours of work on skill, body and mind totally worth it,” Advani said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...