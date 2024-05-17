Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Italian Open final

ROME, May 16

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek marched into her third Italian Open final as she beat American third seed Coco Gauff 6-4 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Gauff saved two early break points in the first game and then broke Swiatek in the second for a 2-0 lead. However, the Pole hit back and then broke the US Open champion at 4-4 before holding to take the first set 6-4. The second set went with serve until Swiatek broke the 20-year-old to lead 3-2 and eventually booked her spot in the final where she will bid for a third Italian Open title in four years. Swiatek could become only the third player in history to win the Madrid-Rome double. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA