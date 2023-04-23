Swiatek gets lucky, sets up final date with Sabalenka in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, April 22

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek moved into the Stuttgart Open final today after her opponent Ons Jabeur retired injured three games into the first set.

The Pole will face Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of last year’s final tomorrow, following the Belarusian’s comfortable straight-set victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Tunisian Jabeur, on a seven-match winning run after recovering from injury and surgery earlier this year, looked to have hurt herself during the last point of the first game.

The world No. 4, fresh from her title win in Charleston earlier in the month, took a medical timeout but despite playing on with her left calf bandaged for two more games she decided to stop with Swiatek 3-0 up.

Australian Open winner Sabalenka needed just 58 minutes to storm into her third straight Stuttgart final with a 6-1 6-2 demolition of Potapova.

Tsitsipas vs Alcaraz

Barcelona: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz eased into the final of the Barcelona Open after seeing off Daniel Evans 6-2 6-2 today.

The second-ranked Alcaraz will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in tomorrow’s final after the Greek player advanced by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 5-7 6-3 on the outdoor claycourt.

Alcaraz defeated his English opponent in 1 hour and 20 minutes, sealing the victory when he blasted a return under Evans’ racket as he made an approach.

Last year’s US Open champion, Alcaraz will be seeking his ninth career title and third of the year after triumphing in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old from Spain is 3-0 against Tsitsipas, including a three-set victory in the Barcelona quarterfinals last year. — AP

Djokovic shocked, opts out of Madrid Open

Madrid: Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open today. Dusan Lajovic won 6-4 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time. Meanwhile, Djokovic will miss the Madrid Open, apparently due to a fitness issue, the organisers said today. The Madrid Open said on Twitter: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole.” ap