Swiatek holds off Maria to win on debut

Bad Homburg, June 27
Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 5-7 6-2 6-0 win over grasscourt specialist Tatjana Maria.
Swiatek, making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks before, took time to get going in her first match on grass this season.
It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.
Rybakina withdraws
Eastbourne: Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing a virus illness, a week before she’s due to defend her Wimbledon title.
Eastbourne, where Rybakina was seeded No. 1, made the announcement before her scheduled first-round match. — AP
