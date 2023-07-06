Swiatek shines in rain

LONDON, July 5

Daniil Medvedev quelled the challenge of wildcard Arthur Fery and Marta Kostyuk fought back to upset Maria Sakkari and storm into the Wimbledon second round on a rainy Wednesday when two matches were disrupted by protesters.

Iga Swiatek outclassed Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0. Reuters

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek outclassed Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0 and Daria Kasatkina thumped Jodie Burrage 6-0 6-2 to reach the third round before organisers worked to clear the backlog of first-round matches.

That was not the only headache for the All England Club as the threat of protests by Just Stop Oil campaigners materialised and play was twice interrupted during matches on Court 18.

The first incident involved two protesters running on to the lawn holding boxes marked as 1,000-piece jigsaws of Centre Court before sprinkling the contents, halting play between Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro.

Security staff quickly removed the individuals and the crowd booed them off. The later match between Britain’s Katie Boulter and Australian Daria Saville was also halted by a similar incident.

Daria Kasatkina after wrapping up a 6-0 6-2 win over Jodie Burrage. Reuters

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds,” organisers said after the first incident.

The British crowd was far kinder to Medvedev who returned to Wimbledon after the lifting of last year’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players, saying after his 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over Briton Fery that he did not expect the warm reception.

“I was pretty nervous, I didn’t get to play yesterday so I’m really happy to be back,” Medvedev said.

“Thank you for the nice welcome, especially against Arthur, a British guy. It was amazing as I didn’t know what reception I would get and it was unbelievable.”

A Just Stop Oil protester is removed by security staff. Reuters

Earlier, Kostyuk battled from a set down and overcame three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2. She became only the third women’s player to beat a top-10 seed at Wimbledon in the Open Era after losing the first set 0-6. — Reuters

Day 3: highlights

MARATHON contests

Czech 13th seed Borna Coric suffered a shock 6-3 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-1 first-round defeat by Argentina’s Guido Pella in a match lasting three-and-a-half hours. Unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin beat Spain’s 20th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 2-6 7-6(7) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 in a first-round match that lasted a little over four hours. American ninth seed Taylor Fritz dug deep to oust German Yannick Hanfmann 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 in a first-round match that lasted three hours and was suspended due to rain.

TIAFOE TOPPLES WU

American 10th seed Frances Tiafoe booked his place in the second round with a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win over China’s Wu Yibing in a rain-affected match.

HADDAD MAIA through

Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 3-6 6-0 6-4.

Last dance begins

Estonian former world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, who is retiring at the end of the tournament at the age of 27, prolonged her farewell by beating Italian Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 6-4 in the first round.