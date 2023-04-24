Swiatek shows Sabalenka who’s boss; Alcaraz at home

STUTTGART, April 23
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised past Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open today in a repeat of last year’s final to confirm her status as a French Open favourite.
“I want to thank my team because it has been such an intense time. I am so happy we are making the right decisions,” Swiatek said, following her well-timed return from injury.
Alcaraz tops Tsitsipas
Barcelona: Carlos Alcaraz capped a perfect week at the Barcelona Open today by outplaying Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
The home favourite was in irresistible touch and wrapped up a 6-3 6-4 victory and claim his ninth tour-level crown. Although he dropped serve in the third game of the match, Alcaraz showed no further sign of nerves in front of his home fans as he powered to a 79-minute triumph.
Rune on a roll
Munich: Holger Rune defended his BMW Open title with a hard-fought 6-4 1-6 7-6(3) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the final today. Van de Zandschulp retired from last year’s final with an aching chest and the 19-year-old Rune was made to work significantly harder to retain the title after nearly three hours of play. — Agencies
