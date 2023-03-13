Swiatek starts with easy win

Indian Wells, March 12
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Claire Liu in 65 minutes to win her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday. Swiatek, the defending champion who took over the No. 1 ranking nearly a year ago, won 6-0 6-1. She lost just seven points in the first set.
“Tactically and tennis-wise, everything was on point,” she said. “I had so many matches that were going my way in last couple of weeks that I know what to do.”
Carlos Alcaraz, the second-ranked men’s player, defeated qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-3. Alcaraz reached the semifinals in the desert last year and could return to the No. 1 spot for the first time since January if he wins the title.
Taylor Fritz, the defending men’s champion, rallied past former NCAA singles champion Ben Shelton, winning 4-6 6-4 6-3. Andy Murray beat Radu Albot 6-4 6-3 in his first straight-set victory of the year. — AP
