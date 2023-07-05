Swimming Nationals: Rujuta Khade breaks 20-year-old record

Hyderabad

Maharashtra’s Rujuta Khade stole the limelight, breaking a 20-year-old national mark at the swimming Nationals. Rujuta clocked 26.47s to win the gold in the 50m women’s freestyle event. Rujuta shattered the earlier record of 26.61s that stood in Shikha Tandon’s name since 2003.

Bengaluru

Chhangte, Manisha named AIFF’s players of the year

India winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was today named the AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year. Manisha Kalyan was named as the AIFF Women’s Player of the Year. The 21-year-old Punjab forward plies her trade for Cypriot first division club Apollon Ladies.

Bulawayo

Scotland inch closer towards ODI World Cup qualification

Scotland ended hosts Zimbabwe’s dreams of qualifying for the ODI World Cup as they won a crucial Super Six encounter by 31 runs to inch closer towards the tournament proper in India starting October 5. Put in to bat, Scotland managed a modest 234/8. In reply, Zimbabwe were all out for 203 in 41.1 overs.

Sao Paulo

Neymar fined $3.3m for illegal artificial lake at mansion

Brazilian star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. The Mangaratiba city hall issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion.

New Delhi

Sindhu slips to world No. 15, Satwik-Chirag at No. 3

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu slipped three places to drop to the 15th spot in the latest women’s singles BWF World rankings issued today. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the top-ranked Indian men’s doubles players at world No. 3. — Agencies